Govt to improve medical education: Jhagra

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that incumbent government was committed to improving medical education and all-out efforts are being made in this regard.

He said that initiatives made to foster excellence in health education and research to educate and train medical students in accordance with highest professional standards. He was addressing as a chief guest on the eve of 39th Annual Conference of Opthalmological Society of Pakistan here on Saturday.

The Conference was attended by Prof. Dr. Ziaul Islam, President, Pakistan Society of Ophthalmologists, Prof. Dr. Ibrar Hussain, President, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter of the Society, Prof. Dr. Hafizullah, Dr. Muhammad Daud and National and International Specialist Doctors and students of Medical Profession.

The Governor said that Ophthalmology is as important as other fields of medical sciences. He said that in the present days scenario of scientific advancements in almost every discipline of life, international conference like this one bear tremendous importance and the delegates find the opportunities to get their experiences exchanged knowledge updated and youngsters educated. Governor also gave away medals and certificates to National and International Specialist Doctors on this occasion.—APP