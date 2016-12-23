Govt to formalize Industrial Land Policy

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Sheikh Alauddin has said that overcoming unemployment and revival of closed industrial units is top priority of the Punjab government.

“An industrial estate in each district has been planned to meet this priority,” he added. He was addressing media at the Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) on Thursday.

He said the Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has a vision of uplifting industrial sector along with the agriculture sector to eradicate unemployment in the larger interest of the province.

Later, he addressed the Board of Directors of PIEDMC and said the Punjab government has decided to formulize the Industrial Land Policy in order to access the public and private lands to set up new industrial estates, zones and units in the province.

The Board of Directors meeting of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company accorded a formal approval of the policy in a meeting held at the head office of the Company.

The Provincial Minister for Industry and Trade Sheikh Alauddin presided over the meeting. Chairman PIEDMC Rizwan Khalid Butt was also present on the occasion.

The minister said a strong industrial vision of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has given impetus to the process of industrialization in the province. The GDP growth of Punjab is exceeding other provinces and ranging between six to seven percent at present, he added.

He said designing and planning has been initiated for setting up 10th industrial estate in district Bahawalpur. The meeting also approved sale of plots of 1536-acres state of the art Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park and construction of a commercial plaza at Sundar Industrial Estate.