Govt to build Intercity Bus Terminals

Staff Reporter

The Punjab government is going to build state-of-the-art Multimodal Intercity Bus Terminals in city under public private partnership (PPP) mode.

Punjab Minister for Excise and Taxation Mujataba Shuja-ur-Rehman stated this while addressing a Consultative Workshop for Multimodal Intercity Bus Terminals at P&D Complex, here on Thursday.

Under the vision of CM Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif, the Punjab government intends to provide the best facilities in modern bus terminals for passengers and to ease the traffic congestion in the city, he added.

Government officials and foreign delegates from Turkey, China and other countries also attended the consultative workshop.

The Transport Department and Metropolitan Corporation will establish three Multimodal Intercity Bus Terminals in Lahore at Shahdara, Thokar Niaz Baig and Gajju Matta-Ferozpur Road. The project will be completed in two phases at a cost of Rs 8.11 billion on BOT basis.

Under this project, modern facilities at bus terminals would be provided to 170,000 passengers, who daily travel to Lahore from other cities.

Punjab Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran told the workshop the government was ready to support all new initiatives in the development sector.