Govt taking steps to counter climate change threat

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Present Government is well aware of the threat posed by Climate Change and is taking appropriate measures to counter this challenge. It is our collective responsibility to save the forests for our future generation. This was stated by Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare while addressing a one-day workshop titled “Climate Change Scenario in Pakistan: Issues and Solutions” which was organized by National Council of Social Welfare

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare chaired the seminar while Dr. Ghulam Rasul, Director General, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Islamabad was the chief guest. Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik said that the government had launched a new programme “Green Pakistan” for the plantation of trees. Due to climate change Pakistan is ranked at 10th among most effectees countries. The consecutive devastating floods, droughts, decreasing ratio of crops production, increasing duration of hot and dry summer are the results of climate change due to increase of green gases in the environment.

He said, “In order to save our climate, we have to change our behavior only then, we can counter this challenge. Other speakers, Dr. Muhammad Afzaal, Director, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Islamabad, Dr. Shahbaz Mehmood, Head of Climatology, Global Change Impact Studies Centre, Islamabad and Prof Saeed Akbar, Department of Sociology, Islamic University, Islamabad said that it is very necessary to spread awareness among the masses about climate change. People have to realize that water is a great blessing we have to prevent its wasting. The industrialists should also realize their responsibilities and prevent the generation of green gases to stop industrial pollution. With collective efforts we can save Pakistan from the effects of climate change, they said.