Govt taking measures to improve customs procedures: Dar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said Tuesday that comprehensive measures were being taken to improve and upgrade customs procedures in Pakistan in line with international standards. The Minister was talking to Visiting Secretary General, World Customs Organization (WCO), Kunio Mikuriya who called on him here Tuesday. Dar said that the government has also taken steps for the facilitation of cross-border and regional trade.

It was agreed during the meeting that greater cooperation and linkages would be developed between Pakistan and World Customs Organization. Kunio Mikuriya said that the improvement in system of Customs under present government was very visible and impressive. Mikuriya said that WCO would be happy to cooperate with Pakistan for further improvement in system of Customs.

Meanwhile, WCO Secretary Kunio Mikuriya also meeting with Commerce Minister Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan here. said that WCO would support to Pakistan in harmonizing Customs data and for fast information sharing to ensure speedy movement of goods across the borders.

The World Customs Organization (WCO), established in 1952, represents 182 Customs administrations around the world (including Pakistan Customs), that collectively process 98% of World Trade. It provides an important forum for dialogue and exchange of experiences between national Customs delegates as well as technical assistance and training services.

Besides administrations in combating fraudulent activities and actively supports their endeavors at modernizing and building capacity with their national customs administrations.

Pakistan Customs is already a part of several WCO initiatives including its Program Global Shield (PGS) and Strategic Trade Control Enforcement (STCE) Program under which Pakistani officers have received extensive trainings.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss issues of bilateral interest including technical assistance with regards to Counter Terrorism and Supply Chain security, Trade facilitation and Economic Competitiveness, Emerging challenges to Customs, Illicit financial flows and Customs reform and modernization. Speaking on the occasion, Commerce Minister said that as per the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, we are making an effort to increase our Transit Trade area to Central Asian Republics (CARs) and will welcome and appreciate some degree of necessary support from WCO to help in either drafting a new agreement or to form some guidelines so that the goods can move across these borders more efficiently.

Minister for Commerce, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan informed the delegation that Pakistan has become a member of TIR convention and it is still in the implementation stage but there is need to merge it with the Transit Trade Agreement to facilitate the movement of goods.

The minister further said that Pakistan is already a signatory of TFA and is working with all its neighbors for regularization of Trade, minimizing Tariffs and removing the Non-Tariff barriers. Khurram Dastgir Khan suggested further meetings to discuss the Transit Trade, Tariff duties, harmonizing of Customs data and installing a system to evaluate the quantum of smuggling.