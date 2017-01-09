Govt taking all provinces on board: Ahsan Iqbal

Execution of projects under CPEC

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal has said the government is taking all provinces on board in the execution of projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said there should be no confusion that CPEC is a revolutionary project, adding that the project will bring revolutionary change in backward areas of Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa, Balochistan and Azad Kashmir. He said CPEC will not only bring progress and prosperity in Pakistan but will bring progress and prosperity in whole region. He said the objections of all provinces regarding CPEC have been removed.

“The amount of CPEC has been increased from $46 billion to $54 billion with the potential to increase more with the inclusion of future projects,” he said during an interview with official TV channel. Ahsan Iqbal said nine sites for industrial zones have been decided in consensus with all stakeholders. These sites are in all four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad. Ahsan Iqbal said these zones would pave way for future economic development of Pakistan.

Referring to mass transit projects, he said railway projects for all four provincial capitals have also been initiated under the CPEC.

The minister said the Keti Bandar project of Sindh government was also approved to be executed under CPEC. An important road from Gilgit-Chitral to Chakdara will connect with Karakoram Highway and benefit the upper areas of the country. Similarly, Mirpur-Muzaffarabad-Mansehra road will connect the areas of Azad Kashmir with KKH.

He said Nokundi-Mashkel-Punjgur will connect the deprived areas of Balochistan with the mainstream to change the economic lot of the people.—SABAH