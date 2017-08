Peshawar

A delegation of National Commission for Human Rights led by its Chairman Justice (R) Ali Nawaz Chohan called on the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra here at Governor House, Wednesday.

The delegation was comprised FATA Member of the Commission Dr. Begum Jan, D.G NCHR Aftab Alam, Syed Haider Ali Zafar and Syed Ahsan Kazmi. Additional Chief Secretary FATA Fida Wazir was also present on the occasion.—APP