Govt takes steps for development of S Waziristan

Di Khan

Assistant Political Officer Muhammad Shoaib Khan has said that all possible options were being explored for a sustainable socio-economic development of South Waziristan Agency. Talking to media the APO said that in collaboration with Pakistan Army hefty amount was being spent on the improvement of road infrastructure, health, primary education, public health and other social sectors. The senior official of political administration informed that work would soon be started on Kotkai-Karamma black-top road which will benefit dozens of villages and towns of the area.

He said that government was working on the repair of infrastructure as well as construction of Shinger road to be constructed in far flung areas of the region to overcome communication related issues of the masses.

Assistant political official said that government was keen in providing basic amenities to the tribesmen at their door step. Meanwhile, farmers have called upon the government to take necessary measures for repairing distributary channel-11 to get adequate water from Gomal Zam dam for irrigating agricultural land.

Sardar Fareed Khan Gandapur a local farmer told media that they had already taken up the issue with Irrigation department and submitted an application with it, but so far no action had been taken to repair the distributary and farmers might get adequate water for irrigation purpose.—APP