Govt supports edification of special persons: Tariq

Staff Reporter

Riphah International University on Sunday held an Assistive Communication Technology event to spread awareness, share trends and developments regarding augmentative and alternative methods of communication for children and adults with special needs.

The event was the first of its kind in Pakistan on assistive technology which helps people who have difficulty in speaking, typing, writing, remembering, pointing, seeing, hearing, learning, walking, and many other things.

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, who was the chief guest, appreciated the initiative for the edification of special persons and and assured the government’s full support in that regard.

Maulana Tariq Jameel in his lengthy lecture highlighted the importance of love, support and encouragement for disabled persons in Islam by citing different Quranic verses and sayings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Dr Maryam Malik, Technical Advisor for World Health Organization, shed light on the Global Cooperation on Assistive Technology initiative launched in Pakistan. The WHO and the Government of Pakistan, she were, jointly trying get passed a resolution on assistive technology by World Health Assembly to be held in May, 2017.

Dr Agha Ali Raza from the Information Technology University Lahore discussed the Polly and Baang Project, which aimed at inclusion of low literate masses in the mainstream.

David Banes, a specialist teacher of special education from the United Kingdom and Ms E.A Draffan, a speech and language pathologist in United Kingdom, Ms Muniba Mazari and Ms Mawara Hocane participated in the event.