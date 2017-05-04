Govt striving to strengthen freedom of expression: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that the government was striving to strengthen freedom of expression by creating a safe and congenial environment for the media workers.

This she said in her message on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day being observed today. Following is the text of the message:

“We join the world community in celebrating the World Press Freedom Day with an abiding commitment to uphold the freedom of Press, a commitment stemming from our national belief that a free and pluralist media was not only essential for advancement of peace and justice within the society but also for promoting Sustainable Development Goals set out by the UN, which was obligatory on us as a responsible member of the comity of nations.

Today the media in Pakistan enjoys unfettered freedom of expression and the incumbent government is striving to strengthen that freedom by creating a safe and congenial atmosphere for the media workers.

It is the earnest hope and effort of the government to minimize the regulatory interventions and encouraging a self- regulatory mechanism by the media so that it can perform its role as a fourth pillar of the state in a free and fair manner, with the responsibility that comes with freedom of expression and is obligatory on the journalists. In regards to creating a safe and secure environment for the journalists, the government is contemplating to introduce legislation for the welfare and protection of the Journalists. —APP