Govt striving to overcome Sindh power crisis: Murad

Nawabshah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that provincial government was striving hard to control over the recent power crisis and inauguration of 100 Megawatt Nooriabad Power Plant was a step forward to overcome this crisis.

He was talking to media at zero point during his brief visit to Nawabshah. The Chief Minister said that people were facing extreme difficulties due to power breakdowns and unscheduled loadsheding.

He said that road construction projects of worth of billions of rupees were in full swing in the province while citizens of Nawabshah would soon get clean filter water from the Ultra Filteration Plant constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.5 billion.

Sayed Murad Ali Shah said the funds were being released for replacement of 40 years old water pipe lines in the city, while construction of 300 bed Mother and Child Hospital and 300 bed Benazir Kidney Transplant Centre would be constructed and funds would soon be released for this purpose.

CM Sindh said that both the projects would provide latest health and treatment facilities to the patients of Shaheed Benazirabad division and other adjoining areas.

To a question the CM said that cement lining of main Rohri Canal was in progress in phases and the canal would be cemented during annual closure of the canals.—APP