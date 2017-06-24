Govt striving to improve farmers’ lives

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Agriculture Minister Muhammad Naeem Akhtar Khan on Friday said a hefty amount of Rs 140.50 billion have been allocated for agricultural revolution in the province. “Rs 15 billion Kissan package will definitely bring about economic prosperity to farmers,” he added. Speaking to APP at his Punjab Assembly chamber, he said the government was especially focusing on agriculture and taking historic steps for promotion of this sector. Since, he said, the Punjab was considered as the ‘Food Basket’ of the country, various incentives had been offered to growers to enhance their productivity. He said that so far Rs 11 billion interest-free loans had been advanced to small farmers, adding that by providing such loans, the government helped them to get rid of the middle man.

The minister said that Punjab chief minister was showing keen interest in resolving issues facing farmers. More than 40 per cent of Punjab’s labour was engaged with this key sector and promotion of the sector would benefit a large number of people definitely, he added. Under the package, various projects would be launched including provision of subsidized fertilisers to farmers and relief of Rs 6 billion sales tax on tubewells to the farmers.