Govt to strengthen labour laws for workers’ welfare: President, PM

PPP will not permit retrenchments in the name of privatization: Zardari

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in their separate messages on the Labour Day said that Pakistani labour is distinguished for its progressive approach and productivity. President Mamnoon Hussain in his message said the Government is fully cognizant of the problems and needs of the workers community and utmost efforts are being made to protect their rights. ‘Economic progress and development witnessed by our country would not have been possible without relentless efforts of our vital labour force,’ he added.

About significance of the Day, the President said Labour Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of working men and women who are an indispensable pillar of the country. ‘They are an essential constituent of our thriving economy and therefore all necessary efforts are being made for providing them with better housing, medical and educational facilities,’ he added.

The President further observed that the day symbolized the strength and character of the Pakistani workforce and its devotion and commitment towards making the country a prosperous and progressive nation in the world.

On the day, the President greeted the workers all across Pakistan and prayed for their future well-being and prosperity. Remembering Chicago Martyrs on this day for their valiant struggle against oppression, exploitation and injustice, he also paid tribute to the labour community for its valuable contribution in nation building.

The President emphasised that through cooperation and support of all stakeholders, they could achieve a better standard of living for the working class and ensure environment of equal opportunity and rights for all.

While, the prime minister, in his message on the Labour Day said the contributions of Pakistan’s workforce must be recognized. He said his government’s commitment to take all measures, including strengthening of labour laws, for enhancing the welfare and living standards of workers and their families.

‘I truly believe that our workforce is an extremely important pillar of society, playing a pivotal role in its socio-economic development,’ he remarked. He said Labour Day was observed to honour the workers for their long and arduous struggle. The Day provided an opportunity to recognize and pay tribute to the contributions the workers had made to progress, prosperity and well-being of their respective countries, he added.

The prime minister said the government’s goals of fast and inclusive growth leading to a modern and industrialized economy could only be achieved through a committed, hardworking and skilled workforce. He congratulated members of the country’s workforce, in both the private and public sectors, for their contribution and untiring struggle.

In a message on the on the eve of international Labor Day on Monday May 1 the former President of the Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari also vowed to not permit sacking of workers in the name of privatization. “The Party will strive hard and harder for protecting the rights and privileges of the working classes and to expand them even further”.

The Party will always stand by the working classes as they continue their struggle for dignity and rights, he said. Asif Zardari said that the Party is keeping an eye on the privatization process and will not permit the regime to sack workers in the name of privatization. The Party saves workers’ jobs and will not allow retrenchments.

The former president said that both the founding Chairperson and his daughter Shaheed Benazir Bhutto promised workers right to job security, decent wages and right to dignity and a rightful place in society.—Agencies