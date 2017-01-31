Govt still missing on ground

Srinagar

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir on Monday said “despite tall claims, the State Government remains missing on the ground.”

“And the apathy is that no Minister even tried to visit the valley to take stock of the problems confronting people due to heavy snow fall, even no efforts were made by the Government to reach out to people especially in higher reaches across Kashmir,” Mir said in a statement.

Blaming PDP BJP coalition for “lackadaisical approach” towards the people, Mir blamed them “for failing to address the problems of people arising out of heavy snowfall in valley and elsewhere,” saying that Government “has not been able to reform the power supply resulting into great hardships to people in the entire valley.”—GK