Govt starts Chinese language courses in 28 varsities across country: Baligh

NA body expresses reservations over provinces representation in climate change think tank

Islamabad

Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Thursday informed the Senate that the government has focused Chinese language thus started Chinese language courses in 28 universities across the country.

Replying a question during question hour in the House, he said currently training is being provided to youth in 38 China-Pak-Economic Corridor (CPEC) relevant trades in 197 institutes.

The minister said under Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Programme (PMYSDP), 25,000 youth of the country were imparted training on different subjects during the last year.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said 50,000 students are under training this year and the number will be enhanced 100,000 next year. The minister said that National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) focused on CPEC specific technical and vocational training in line with the direction of government.

He said at least two more universities are in the process of setting up Confucius Centers with the help of Chinese Universities which will provide Chinese instructors along with computer based instructions to train more manpower for CPEC. He said that presently, NAVTTC is not imparting the Chinese language courses in any institute in the country.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change Thursday expressed reservations over representation of provinces, terms and policy of think tank active in the field of climate change.

The committee was met under the chairmanship of Dr Hafeez- ur-Rehman Khan Drishak. Minister for Climate Change, Zahid Hamid, Member National Assembly Malik Ihtebar Khan, Salman Hanif, Muhammad Moeen Watto, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Shahnaz Saleem, Khalida Mansoor, Kiran Imran Dar, Nighat Parveen Mir, Imran Zafar Leghari, Mussarat Ahmed Zeb, Murad Saeed, Abdul Qahar Khan Wadan and Naseema Kishwar Khan also attended the meeting.

The minister briefed the committee in detail about the steps taken by ministry of climate change to overcome the issues related to degradation of forests, desertification, drought and melting glaciers.

The secretary climate change told the committee, the ministry has formed a think tank in 2015 consisting 35 member from civil society, parliamentarian and experts of climate change,the convener of the committee is Qamar Zaman Chaudhary.

Member National Assembly Imran Zafar Leghari expressed serious reservations over zero representation of Sindh province and asked the ministry about the criteria of nomination of members of think tank.

He recommended that the members of the think tank must be selected from the parliament. Leghari said, “After 18th amendment this is not provincial issue. This is national issue and all province should participate in this think tank for the betterment of the country.”

He suggested that Karachi Met Office should be supervised by climate ministry instead of defense ministry as heat waves are expected in Karachi, climate ministry could address it in a better way.

On the recommendation of Malik Ihtebar Khan chairman committee directed to give presentation on cloud seeding process in the next meeting. Member National Assembly Murad Saeed said,”The terms of reference are not clear, it must be prepared by committee members.”

While briefing Secretary Environment Balochistan said,”There is no provision of gas in the forest areas of provinces that compel people to cut trees, which is a serious issue that should be addressed immediately .”—APP