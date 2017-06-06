Govt to start Montessori classes in 70 public schools of ICT

Staff Reporter

Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has all set to launch Montessori classes this year in more 70 public schools of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under Prime Minster Education Reforms Programme. This programme would be launched with the help of private sector schools and NGO’s who are specialized in early childhood education, said Parliamentary Secretary for CADD Maiza Hameed on Tuesday.

“We have already established Montessori sections in 66 schools with the help of private schools and NGOs, where 1,460 students are enrolled in all 66 Montessori sections” she said.

Due to untiring efforts of Maryam Nawaz, the Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme (PMERM) was working successfully, she lauded.

Maiza said the communities are also providing some support to the programme in terms of generating finances for the learning resource.

Some partner organizations have not only provided the furniture for the Montessori sections, but also took care of the soft board and learning resources. She said that different strategies were being adopted to fulfil the shortage of teachers as last year we did get teachers on contract for the schools.

Maiza told this subscribe that for the month of April and May of current year, the partners will provide teachers, adding that from August when the schools would reopen “we have an option to get them from Prime Minister’s Internship Programme”.

If the quality of interns are not up to the mark, we may get contractual teachers on board (re-designation of existing posts), she added.

The provision of furniture, teacher and all learning resource is the obligation of government as per the MOU signed with private schools, NGO’s but partners have come forward in supporting us in all these spheres as well. It is pertinent to note that initially, the Montessori classes had been started at five schools while in the last year it was piloted in 11 public schools working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).