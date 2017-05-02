Govt spent over Rs 8b during last three year for workers welfare

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Pir Syed Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi said during the last three years present government has spent over Rs 8.213 billion in different schemes and projects for the welfare of the workers. Talking to media here on Monday, regarding the Labour Day, the Minister informed that Rs 53.146 billion had been paid to the pensioners during the last three years.

To a question he said the government was already working to bring the reforms and upgrade the present laws of labour on the international level.

Government was committed to bring the betterment in the living standard of labourers across the country, he added.

He said that no society of the world could progress without fulfilling the requirements of its workers. He said that human resources have basic role in the socio- economic development of the every country, adding that all the possible steps would be taken for the social welfare and development of the workers.