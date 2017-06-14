Govt spending billions of rupees on different programmes: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that provision of relief and different facilities to people is the agenda of Pakistan Muslim League-N adding that resources worth billion of rupees are being spent on different programmes.

While talking to elected representatives, here Tuesday, Shahbaz said that these programmes are launched to improve the quality of life of economically deprived segments of the society.

And these programmes have no resemblance in the history of the country, he added. As like previous years, Ramzan Package has also been introduced for the people this year. Rs.9 billion worth historic Ramzan Package has been proved very beneficial for providing relief to the people as Rs.8.78 billion subsidy has been given for the provision of subsidized flour.

The provision of subsidized flour in green bags has been ensured in ordinary market places in the holy month of Ramzan so that the people could fully benefit from this facility.

The Chief Minister said that quality essential items of daily use are being provided at subsidized rates in Ramzan bazaars and told that he has been personally supervising the steps to provide relief to the people. He expressed the satisfaction that best arrangements have been made for buyers in Ramzan bazaars which have been set up across the province and warned that no one will be allowed profiteering and playing with the interest of the people.

He said that strict action is being taken against the elements exploiting the people through hoarding and profiteering as provision of quality items on fixed rates is responsibility of the administration. He said that availability of quality daily use items at fixed rates has been ensured adding that indiscriminate action is being taken against hoarders and profiteers.

Provision of relief to the low-income families is a noble service and the public representatives should, therefore, leave no stone unturned for the provision of relief to the masses during the Ramzan, concluded the Chief Minister.