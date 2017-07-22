Raza Naqvi

Attock

Punjab Govt is spending Rs 5188.665 million on construction and widening of roads in Attock district. A spokesman of District govt said this while talking to newsmen .

He said that at the cost of Rs 1290 million a bridge has been built between Attock and Mianwali district which has reduced 75 km distance between both the districts.

He said, 17 km long Jahanian Hatian road at the cost of Rs 962 million , Teen meela Sanjwal road at the cost of Rs 389.664 million , Teen meela Kamra road at the cost of Rs 199.903 million , 31 km long Jand Pindigheb road at the cost of Rs 702.299 million , Session Court to Polytechnic college 3km road at the osteoporosis of Rs 178.683 million , Jand to Tarap 44.39 km long road at the cost of Rs 625.931 million , Akhlas to Malowaali 18.50 km road at the cost of Rs 197.134 million , Jaba to Jhamat Malowali 12.71 km road at the cost of Rs 158.407 million , Ziarat Jablat to Bubraki road at the cost of Rs 218.562 million , Nala Resi to Gulyal 9.10 km long road at the cost of Rs 81.337 million , and Khaur to Naka 12.65 km road at the cost of Rs 183.925 million being built. He said that thousand of people will have better traveling facilities after construction of these roads.