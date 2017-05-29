Govt sorting out issues on priority: PML-N leaders

City Reporter

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders on Sunday said that PML-N government had inherited several issues but the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was determined to resolve them on priority basis. Talking to media persons, PML-N leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Nasir Iqbal Bosal said the government inherited terrorism, energy shortfall, corruption, lawlessness and other issues which were being resolved by the PML-N government.

He said that masses were conscience who would never be deceived by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan.

PML-N leader and MPA Mian Marghoob Ahmed said the politics of agitation had been dismissed by the people, adding the PML-N government was vigorously working on development projects to boost the economy.

He said that PTI chairman Imran Khan wanted to derail the democratic system.

PML-N leader and senator Najma Hameed said the PML-N government believed in services of masses and had started mega development projects to raise the living standard of masses.

Replying to a question, she said that Imran Khan had realised that his politics of agitation had been rejected by the people. She said that conspiracies of PTI leaders for making chaos against the elected democratic government of PML-N had already failed.

The prime minister would resolve energy crisis before 2018 elections, she claimed and added that PML-N would win next general election and form government.