Govt sets target to purchase 40m tons wheat

Staff Reporter

Lahore:

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for National Food Security Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan, Friday, discussed wheat procurement campaign, agricultural development and farmer prosperity programs across the country.

Federal Minister for National Food Security Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore.

The Chief Minister said for first time in history the government has provided interest free loans of one hundred billion rupees to the farmers.

Shahbaz Sharif said the government has set target to purchase forty million tons of wheat during this fiscal year.