Govt serving nation with missionary zeal

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

MNA Mian Shahid Hussain Bhatti has said that present government of Pakistan Muslim League-N is delivering the nation with missionary zeal under the dedicated and sincere leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Talking to different delegations at Jalalpur Bhattian near Hafizabad, he said that government was completing various projects with the cost of billion of rupees in the country for ensuring provision of basic amenities of life to the people at their doorsteps.

He said Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif believes in transparency, merit and politics of services of the nation and government is implementing on merit policy according to the vision of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He said the whole nation is standing with government and law enforcement agencies in war against terrorism and government has overcome terrorism, extremism, poverty, inflation, loadshedding and unemployment in great extant.