Govt saves Rs550b from projects under PSDP in 4 years

Islamabad

The government has saved over Rs 550 billion from various projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during last four years by ensuring transparency in the projects.

Following its effective policies, the incumbent government took several steps to ensure saving maximum funds.

“During the previous governments, it was common practice that projects could not be completed on time due to lack of will and bad governance, and they were delayed for even decades which cost additional billions of rupees to national exchequer”, an official of ministry of Planning and Development told APP.

The official said that contrary to the past, the current government approved and launched only those projects that were feasible and were implementable.

However, the government also revived a number of dead projects which were pending for decades due to poor planning of previous governments.

For example, the official informed that the 969 MW Neelum Jhelum hydro power project which was first launched in 1989 and its initial cost was set at Rs 15.2 billion, however due to ill planning and lack of will, this project could not be completed on time and the cost of the project kept on increasing due to delay and lately its cost has surged to around Rs 420 billion.

Due to proper planning by the planning commission, the government avoided further increase of the cost by continuing speedy work on the project. Now about 92 per cent work of the project has been completed and the 920 MW project is likely to be operationalized by early next year, the official added.

Furthermore, due to effective policies of the government, the \ macroeconomic indicator were being improved considerably which resulted in restoration of trust by the international investors.—APP