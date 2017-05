Multan

Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Haji Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan said on Monday the incumbent government was resolving the problems of labourers on priority.

Addressing a ceremony to the World Labour Day, here at the residence of Haji Qasim Bosan, he said the PML-N government had honoured its promise by fixing minimum wages of a labourer Rs 15000.

He said that progress and prosperity of labourer actually was the prosperity of the country.—APP