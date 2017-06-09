Govt releases Rs75m for health sector

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Govt of Punjab Health Department has released Rs 75 million for the renovation and provision of other better facilities for patients to six hospitals of the Attock district. The funds are being spent through health councils consisting of concerned officers and public representatives.

As per the Health Department sources Rs 30 million have been allocated for Asfandyar District Headquarters hospital Attock , Rs 10 million for Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hazro, Rs 10 million for Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jand , Rs 10 million for Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang , Rs 7.5 million for Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pindigheb and Rs 7.5 million have been allocated for Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hassanabdal.

The sources said that this is the first time that funds have directly been allocated to hospitals which are being spent as per the requirement of every hospital under the supervision of these councils. He said that the process of renovation and purchase of other items is being closely monitored by monitoring teams and other relevant officers.