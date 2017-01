Islamabad

The federal government has released over Rs.5 billion for welfare of Temporarily Displaced Persons of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

FATA secretariat sources told Radio Pakistan, the amount would be spent on providing compensation to the tribal people whose houses were destroyed or damaged in terrorist acts.

The owner of each damaged house receive paid four hundred thousand rupees while partially damaged houses’ owners will get one hundred sixty thousand rupees each.—APP