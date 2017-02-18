Govt releases Rs 478.79m for industries, production division

Islamabad

The federal government has released Rs 478.79 million for industries and production division out of its total allocation of Rs 1029.525 million for the fiscal year 2016-17. According to latest data released by ministry of Planning, by February 10, 2017, the government released Rs 135.7 million for development projects of Pakistan Gems and Jewellary Development Company out of the total allocation of Rs 193.85 million.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 4.65 million has been released for establishment of CFC for Silk Cluster at Mingora, Swat out of total allocation of Rs 6.64 million for the current fiscal year.

An amount of Rs 118.53 million out of total allocation of Rs 169.318 million was released for the establishment of Bostan Industrial Estate Phase-I Balochistan. Likewise for the establishment of Gems and Jewellary Development Company Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the government has released Rs 17.15 million out of total allocation of Rs 24.507 million for the current fiscal year.

By the given date, Hyderabad Engineering Support Center (HESC), received Rs 56 million out of total allocation of Rs 80 million. The government also released Rs 56 million for Light Engineering Upgradation Center for SMEs in Balochistan, Hub Lasbela.

Similarly, for Peshawar Light Engineering Center (PLEC), Peshawar the government has released Rs 8 million out of total allocation of Rs 80 million for the year 2016-17. The federal government has released Rs 48.41 million out of total allocation of Rs 69.16 million for Water Supply Scheme for Hub Industrial Trading Estate Phase-II (Extension).—APP