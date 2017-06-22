Govt to regulate visa issuance process for Chinese nationals

Islamabad

The government has decided to streamline and regulate the entire process of visa issuance to Chinese nationals to ensure their maximum security in Pakistan. The decision was taken during a high level meeting chaired by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday. Now business visas and visa on arrival to Chinese nationals will only be granted after production of invitation and assignment letter duly certified and endorsed by the recognized Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the country along with letter from commercial attachés and other designated officers of Pakistan who are posted abroad for the promotion of business activities.

NADRA will help Industry, Chambers and FIA in putting in place an electronic system for sharing of information between the Chambers and the immigration authorities.

The meeting also decided to regulate the process of granting extensions in business visas. The process of issuance of work visas to the Chinese nationals who intend to visit Pakistan for various government approved and sponsored projects will be rationalized. It was decided that Pakistani embassies and mission abroad will be authorized to issue maximum of one year multiple entry work visa for any project after ascertaining the authenticity of the project and receiving security clearance from the Chinese authorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan directed to plug in all loopholes in the issuance of visas especially to the Chinese. He also advised NADRA to expedite consolidation of data of Chinese nationals present in Pakistan so that the data can be shared with security agencies of the country for ensuring maximum security arrangements.

Keeping in view various issues being faced by the foreign spouses who are married to Pakistani nationals, it was decided to re-introduce Pakistan Origin Cards to such ladies after addressing certain issues that led to suspension of these cards.—INP