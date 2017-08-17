Govt redesigning agro-ecological zones to fight challenges

Faisalabad

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mahmood on Wednesday said the Punjab government was redesigning agro-ecological zones to fight the challenges of climate changes, water and soil fertility and to increase productivity on the bases of competitive advantage.

Chairing the meeting on agrological zones at University of Agriculture Faisalabad, he viewed that ecological zones were being redefined at micro level so that per acre productivity of the crops could be jacked up keeping climatic, water and soil conditions in view.

He said that agro-ecological zones redesigning would recommend farmers to grow the crops which were suitable and comparatively productive in their areas.

He directed the team of Food and Agriculture Organizations to bridge the gap in the development of micro agrological zones. He said the Punjab government was making all-out efforts to address the issues of farming community.

He said that climate changes were posing a serious threat to agriculture secretor. For which, tangible measures on the part of researchers, educationists, policy makers and others were needed.

He directed the committee of agrological zone to keep the latest methods in view and after the completion their work, send the report to the international agencies for evaluation.

He said that the step would not only increase the productivity but also help making the sector a profitable profession. He said that there was a need to take measures to fight the water misuse.

US Pakistan-Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security (USPCAS) Director Prof Dr Iqrar A Khan hoped the team would come up with viable solutions in the form of agro zone that would increase the agriculture and farmers incomes.

He said the Punjab government was redesigning the agriculture policy to make the agriculture sector sustainable and profitable.

UAF Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Zafar said that the country was facing great challenges of deteriorating agri land fertility, water scarcity and climate changes. He said the government was making serious efforts to boost up the productivity. He said that redesigning agro ecological zones would help make development in the sector.

He was of view that awareness must be created among the farming community about the modern agro based technologies. He said that the work on the agro zone would help ensure food security in the country.—APP