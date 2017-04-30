Govt to raise salary and pension by 10-15% in 2017-18

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government is expected to review the pension and salary scale of government employees extensively and might raise the pay and pension by 10 to 15 per cent.

Federal Budget for 2017-18 will be announced by last week of next month and a proposal to increase pension and salary scale by 10 to 15 percent may also be tabled.

The budget for salaries would be raised by Rs 40 billion to Rs 45 billion. Overall budget for salaries would reach around Rs 390 billion to Rs 395 billion.

According to sources the budget for pension would be enhanced to Rs 25 billion to Rs 30 billion, increasing to Rs 270 billion to Rs 275 billion.