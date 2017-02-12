Govt puts country on road to development

Lower Dir

Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam on Sunday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has put the country on the road to development and prosperity.

Addressing a public gathering in Lower Dir, he said the federal government has started a number of developmental projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). The Adviser said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will usher in a new era of development in the region.

Amir Muqam said reforms will soon be introduced in FATA to bring these areas at par with the developed parts of the country. Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) PTI-led government in KP, Amir Muqam said the provincial government has disappointed the people on the name of change.

On the occasion, Amir Muqam announced a number of developmental projects for the area besides, supply of gas and a grid station.—NNI