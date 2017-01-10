Govt pushes SSA, RMSA teachers to starvation: Qayoom Wani

Srinagar

President of Employees Joint Action Committee Abdul Qayoom Wani today decried the delay in release of salary of teachers working under SSA, RMSA terming it as “human rights violations.”

EJAC spokesperson in a statement said Wani chaired a meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Teacher Forum at Jammu. “In the meeting, the leaders showed strong resentment regarding delay in the salaries of teachers, head teachers working under SSA, RMSA Schemes and described the six month delay in salary as a gross human rights violation and violation of civil service rules,” the spokesperson said.

“In the meeting, Abdul Qayoon Wani said that unnecessary delay in salaries of teachers has put them and their families in mental trauma and they have reached in the stage of starvation which should be serious concern for every human being. Wani said that silence from the people at the helm of affairs is shameful and highly condemnable. He said delay and irregularities in the salaries of nation builders is total failure of the education department,” the spokesperson said.

“He cautioned the Government to release the pending salaries of teachers within 10 days otherwise teachers will hit the roads once again. Wani asked the teachers to be ready for resulted oriented struggle which will be announced soon. Wani and other leaders asked the Government to redress the pay anomaly of Masters as per the agreement which is pending demands of teachers and masters beside regularization of all in charge, lecturers, principals, headmasters, ZEO’s, ZPO’s, rural regularization of contingent employees and implement of minimum wages act.