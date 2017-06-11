Govt pursuing policy of uniform development: Zubair

Staff Reporter

The federal government was pursuing the vision of uniform development so that people in every area of the country could benefit. This was stated by the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, here on Saturday. He was talking to an eight-member delegation of Pak Muslim Alliance led by Amanullah Khan Parcha. Governor informed the delegation that pace of development activities has been enhanced in backward areas to help bring them at par with developed ones. He said federal government focuses on uniform development in every area of the country. Zubair assured that steps would also be taken to resolve the problems of Bengalis living in the province. Delegation also apprised the Governor of the problems of the Bengali community.