Govt to purchase 200 dialysis machines for hospitals: CM

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government was going to purchase 200 dialysis machines which would be provided to the hospitals all over Sindh on need basis.

This he said while presiding over different meetings of provincial ADP schemes launched in the districts of Nawabshah and Sukkur divisions at New Secretariat.

SANGHAR: The meeting was told that there were 68 schemes launched by 10 different departments in Sanghar. The total cost of these schemes is Rs3.386.247 million against which Rs3671.433 million have been released while the utilization is around Rs2525.5 million.

The department which have launched schemes include education department seven schemes, health one, industries one, irrigation 10, law dept one, local government nine (eight of roads and one of health), Public Health engineering 14, rural development four and works department 17.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he has identified 13 on-going schemes which have been provided full funds so that they could be completed by the end of June 2017. The meeting was attended by Senator Aajiz Dhamrha, MNAs Shazia Marri and concerned MPAs.

Naushehroferoze: In Naushehroferoze district 11 different departments have launched 75 schemes of Rs6138.44 million against which Rs1856.731 million have been released while the expenditures are Rs1365.249 million.

Out of 75 schemes, three schemes belong to education department, one to STEVTA, one health, 12 irrigation, two Law, 20 Local government (one water supply and 10 of Roads), nine PHE, three rural development, one social welfare, one sports and 22 to works department.

The chief minister said that he has identified 22 ongoing schemes which have been provided full funding and they would be completed by June 2017.

The chief minister said that 200 dialysis machines are being purchased which would be distributed in all the hospitals where they are required.

The meeting was attended by MNA Asghar Shah, MPAs Sattar Rajpar, Murad Ali Shah, sarfraz Shah, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Shahnaz Begum and others.

Shaheed Benazirabad (SBA): In SBA district 17 different departments have launched 148 schemes of Rs5980.456 million and almost the entire amount has been released against which utilization is Rs4084.885 million.

Out of 148 schemes, one hs been lunched by Agriculture department, 11 education, six Universities & Boards, one forest, eight health, three home, each one by industries and Information depts., 20 irrigation two law department, 25 local government (one water supply, two buildings, 12 Livestock, three health, three solid waste, 17 public health, seven rural development, two S&GAD, one sports, two women development and 40 by Works department.

The chief minister said that the government has identified 30 schemes which would be completed by June 30, 2017.

Khairpur: In Khairpur district 24 different provincial departments have launched 224 schemes worth Rs9813.487 million against which Rs5611.112 million have been released and the utilization is Rs3279.637 million.

In the district, over all 224 schemes are in progress which include five of agriculture, each one of zakat, BoR, food, information, livestock, rural development, Sindh Board of Investment, social welfare, transport, four of agriculture, 17 Universities & Boards, 12 health two home, 50 local govt (three of water supply, five buildings, 25 roads, three education, one livestock, seven health, six local bodies and 54 works department.

The chief minister said that some 69 schemes in Khairpur district would be completed by the end of June 2017.