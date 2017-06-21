Govt providing opportunities to youth through e-rozgaar programme

Staff Reporter

Pakistan has vast educated young potential to take the country forward towards economic revolution as the government is determined to provide every possible opportunity such as e-Rozgaar program platform to exploit the skills of our youth for strengthening the national economy. Dr. Umar Saif Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab, founding Vice Chancellor of Information Technology University (ITU) and Chairman PITB said this while inaugurating the joint project of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology & Tourism (YASAT)’s “Chief Minister’s e-Rozgaar Program” at COMSATS Institute of Informational Technology, Tuesday.

Dr. Umar Saif said that 60% of Pakistan’s population being below 35 years of age, with insufficient jobs in the market as every year 250,000 graduates pass out against 50,000 job opportunities required to devise a program as our youth were capable to online monetize their education and skills by exercising and adopting technology and freelancing. We were capable enough to take forward the technological entrepreneurship while we have the best well equipped Universities, to provide the environment to progress. In the present world almost all tasks were being out-sourced and our youth could work on internet for various websites around the globe, which is now a trillion dollar economy, he said.

E-Rozgaar Centers were being established to promote the technological entrepreneurship to regulate and double the existing income through freelancing of $ one billion per annum figure for empowering the youth, by working from home and creating self-generated jobs, he added.

While addressing the audience at e-Rozgaar launch ceremony, Dr. Umar Saif said: “You are an asset to this country, all you have to do is believe in yourself and take this opportunity to monetize your skills.” To provide free training to the candidates selected through a transparent process across the province of the Punjab, 40 CM e-Rozgaar Centers are being established at an estimated cost of Rs. 547 million in multiple universities of the province.