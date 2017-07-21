Govt providing health facilities at doorstep: minister

City Reporter

The Punjab government has fulfilled the promises made by Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif about providing health facilities in the far-flung areas by providing health facilities at the doorstep of people.

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir said this while talking to the media after inaugurating the integrated screening and counselling camp organised by Primary & Secondary Health Department in collaboration with the Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) here on Thursday.

He said that integrated screening and counselling camps are being organised in different vicinities where diagnostic and treatment facilities are being provided by the doctors of different hospitals.

Eight different booths have been set up in the integrated screening camp for diagnostic test of different diseases including blood pressure, diabetes, TB, hepatitis, lungs diseases, antenatal care facility for pregnant women, vaccination and counselling, etc.

Imran Nazir said that vaccination against hepatitis B is also being administered in the camp.

He said that if any lethal disease diagnosed, the department would register that patient separately and complete treatment facilities would be extended by the department.

He said that government is focusing on preventive programme of diseases along with awareness campaign to sensitize the people regarding their health. He said that a healthy society can be promoted by controlling the diseases.

Earlier, Chief Executive PHFMC Muhammad Ali Amir said that the screening camp would continue till sunset and all those people who obtained token, would be facilitated and their complete screening would be ensured.

He was of the view that approximately one thousand people would be screened in the integrated screening camp of Yohana Abad.

If needed, the same camp would again be set up in Yohana Abad at another date, Chief Executive PHFMC added.

Earlier, Member National Assembly Rana Mubasher said that government is taking all measures for the welfare of the common man according to the vision of Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and special attention is being paid for the development of health sector and provision of quality health services to the common man.

Minorities MPA Shakil, COO PHFMC Zulqarnain, Programme Manager Non-Communicable Diseases Dr Farooq Manzoor, Manager TB Control Programme Dr Zarfishan Tahir, Manager Hepatitis Control Programme Dr Zahida Sarwar, CEO Health Lahore Dr Saeed Ghumman and other concerned officers of the department were also present on this occasion.