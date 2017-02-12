Govt providing financial assistance on Ostrich farming

Multan

The Punjab government is providing assistance of Rs10,000 against per bird Ostrich with an objective to ensure promotion of protein rich, low fat meat and economic uplift of farmers, in the province.

Initially, 5000 ostrich birds are being registered for this purpose, said focal person Livestock department Multan Dr Majid while talking to APP on Sunday.

He informed the project would help improve in supply of quality ostrich meat in the province. The project is a joint venture of Livestock department and the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, he added.

Another expert Dr Khizar, the coordinator of the project, said the government was offering Rs10,000 against per bird in three phases.

He added that 2000 birds had been registered so far and farmers were taking interest in Ostrich farming. Different farms have been developed in Multan, Vehari, Khushab, Rahim Yar Khan and some other areas of the province, he said.

About profit margin on Ostrich farming, he informed that Rs35,000 to 40,000 could easily be earned from one bird in a year and ostrich skins could also be sold out at good price.

He informed that farmers could contact importers for getting Ostrich chick as it is available against Rs10,000 each.

To a query about feed of ostrich, Dr Khizar stated that poultry feed and fodder is best for Ostrich growth.

An ostrich has an average age of 50 years and the average weight of an ostrich egg is 1500 grams so farmer can earn handsome amount by selling the eggs, experts said.

About ostrich meat prices, the experts informed that it was almost cholesterol free and available in Rs1000 to Rs1200 per kilogram, adding that it resembles to beef meat but is more tasty than the beef.

To another question why had it not been nurtured earlier in Pakistan, Dr Khizar observed that it was present in list of wildlife in the past but farmers have to seek license for keeping this bird.

In 2012, Punjab assembly passed a bill and made ostrich part of Livestock sector and now farmers could nurture it without license.

Dr Majid urged the farming community to take benefit of the new scheme. He stated that Livestock department would extend all possible help including free of cost consultancy and treatment facilities towards the farmers.—APP