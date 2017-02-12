Govt providing financial assistance for Ostrich farming

Multan

The Punjab government is providing assistance of Rs 10,000 against per bird Ostrich with an objective to ensure promotion of protein rich, low fat meat and economic uplift of farmers, in the province.

Initially, 5000 ostrich birds are being registered for this purpose, said focal person Livestock department Multan Dr Majid while talking to APP on Sunday. He informed the project would help improve in supply of quality ostrich meat in the province. The project is a joint venture of Livestock department and the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, he added.

Another expert Dr Khizar , the coordinator of the project, said the government was offering Rs 10,000 against per bird in three phases. He added that 2000 birds had been registered so far and farmers were taking interest in Ostrich farming. Different farms have been developed in Multan, Vehari, Khushab, Rahim Yar Khan and some other areas of the province, he said.

About profit margin on Ostrich farming, he informed that Rs 35,000 to 40,000 could easily be earned from one bird in a year and ostrich skins could also be sold out at good price. He informed that farmers could contact importers for getting Ostrich chick as it is available against Rs 10,000 each.

To a query about feed of ostrich, Dr Khizar stated that poultry feed and fodder is best for Ostrich growth. An ostrich has an average age of 50 years and the everage weight of an ostrich egg is 1500 grams so farmer can earn handsome amount by selling the eggs, experts said.—APP