Govt providing conducive atmosphere to media houses

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has said that being forth pillar of the state, media is the most important stakeholder of the democratic setup. Media performs as a powerful watchdog to regularly monitor the performance of the Government, and guides it as well by projecting true picture of the society.

The digital revolution of the 21st century has further enhanced the role of the media. Keeping this thing in view, the Punjab government has always provided conducive atmosphere to the media houses so that they could best perform.

He expressed these views while talking to the members of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (Punjab Chapter) during a dinner, which he hosted in their honour at his residence. While underscoring the importance of freedom of press and expression in a society, he said that relevant laws of the provincial Information Department were being updated so as to make it fully vibrant and professional in this century of information and communication technological revolutions.

We have also made Information Department fully active so that it could act as a bridge between the government and the media. Similarly, we are also working to fully benefit from our rich cultural heritage. Punjab’s cultural policy was being devised to move further in this regard.

He said that democracy and media are the important lynchpins of the society, and added that media helps in promotion of sustained democratic norms and rule of law so that the people could enjoy the fruits of democracy.

We are committed to solve the problems of the working journalists on priority basis as well as to provide level- playing field to them to help them perform professionally, he added.

The Minister further said that the PML (N) government fully believes that the media is an integral part of the democracy. It helps the Government to remain aware about the public feelings. This helps the Government to solve the public problems on priority.

The technological revolution has further increased the influence of media, while the social media option has given new strength and voice to the common man to express. In this situation, the media bodies should play their role in ensuring that the media men may not face any difficulty as well as guiding the government on issues pertaining to the media industry.