Govt to provide maximum educational facilities to students

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Science and Technology (S&T) Rana Tanveer Hussain Friday said the Government is committed to provide maximum educational facilities and opportunities to the students. Addressing the closing ceremony of weeklong Summer Camp for 2nd Batch of 300 students of the Development Project “Science Talent Farming Scheme” (STFS), he said the launching of a fleet of nine mobile science labs under Science Talent Farming Scheme testify this resolve.

Prof Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Fazal Abbas Maken, Federal Secretary, Ministry of S&T, Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Jamil Qureshi, Project Director STFS, scientists, teachers and students were present on this occasion.

Earlier, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Science and Technology (S&T) and Prof Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms inaugurated a fleet of nine Mobile Labs at Pakistan Science Foundation.

These mobile labs equipped with e-learning system will travel to far flung areas’ schools of the country having no or inadequate facilities of science practical. The S&T Minister said that despite hurdles the present government has set a direction to make Pakistan strong and prosperous.

He said the success of Science Talent Farming Scheme would be a moment of satisfaction for him. The Minister said that no doubt the scheme would produce best scientists in near future. Work on establishment of National Science School is also going on, he added.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal said that science is a passion and quest for knowledge. He asked Pakistan Science Foundation to award students every year for best innovation and science research articles.

He said that under Vision 2025 the government has envisioned to make Pakistan one of the top 25 economies of the world. He said that STFS will help materialize this dream.

Federal Secretary for S&T Fazal Abbas Maken said that educated human resource is the best asset of a nation. He called upon the students to become frontline troops of the country in inventions and innovations to make the country prosperous and developed and this could be achieved by change in thinking and self-belief.