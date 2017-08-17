Govt to provide fireproof tents to those performing Hajj

Islamabad

Director Hajj Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah has said that Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to provide fireproof tents to those performing Hajj this year. Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said that Ministry of Religious Affairs has developed an improved mechanism of Hajj arrangements this year keeping in view the feedback of the pilgrims. He said this year the menu of meal has been changed and further improved and effort has also been made to procure best possible accommodation for Hujjaj.

The Director Hajj said that last year in Mina the Hujjaj were served with one time cooked food and dry meal in the breakfast but this year on the desire of pilgrims, cooked food will be given to them three times as is being to them in the buildings. He said each pilgrim will also be given two bottles of Zam Zam. At Arafat, fire proof tents will be available to the pilgrims. There will also be special bath rooms for persons withspecial needs, he added.

Syed Imtiaz Hussain pointed out that last year about seventy one thousand pilgrims performed Hajj under the government scheme but this year the figure has soared to one hundred and seven thousand which is about fifty percent more than the previous year. He said we have arranged accommodation for Hujjaj at Aziziya and Batha Quresh which are about five to eight kilometres away from Haram Sharif. He said a twenty four hour transport system has been arranged to facilitate the movement of Hujjaj to and from Haram Sharif.—APP