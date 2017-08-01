Govt to provide equal opportunities to foreign, local investors in SEZs

Islamabad

The Board of Investment (BOI) on Monday said the government would provide equal opportunities to foreign and local investors for setting up industries in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Pakistani investors should go for joint venture with foreign investors to learn the international best practices through managerial skills and technology, a Spokesman of Board of Investment (BOI) Shah Jahan told APP here on Monday. He said that Special Economic Zones would lead to creation of population clusters and bring employment opportunities and development in areas near to the zones.

The government has identified 46 economic zones in different regions including seven approved zones, he said.

He said, “We are committed to facilitate the foreign investors for providing them modern facilities in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).—APP