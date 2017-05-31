Govt to provide 400 nurses to Ganga Ram Hospital: Kh Salman

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq Tuesday said that the government was providing 400 nurses to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, which would help improve working of the hospital.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) syndicate held at the committee room of the university here.

Special Secretary Specialised Healthcare Dr Sajid Mehmood Chuhan, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sardar Fakhar Imam, Dr Naghmana Hamid MPA, Prof Mira Phailbus, MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Nouman Matloob, officers of departments concerned attended the meeting.

The minister said that the best medical facilities were being ensured to the patients at the hospitals including provision of life-saving drugs.

The meeting gave approval for the vacancies of professors, associate professors, medical officers and administrative staff of various departments including Examination Department, Registrar Office, VC Office, Gyane Unit IV, Neurology Department, Preventive Paeds, Audiology Department etc.