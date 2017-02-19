Govt propping terrorism in Punjab: Khursheed

Nawaz should stop his cronies from using foul language: Ghani

Sukkur

Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah Sunday came hard on the Punjab government saying that provincial government was propping up nurseries of terrorism.

Talking to media persons here, the opposition leader said people are being scared by a group while they are being encouraged to contest elections and government officials were holding meetings with them. He said if this practice was not stopped, the incidents of Sehwan and Lahore would continue to take place.

Syed Khursheed Shah questioned that why Rangers are not being allowed to carry out operations against murders and terrorists in Punjab while they are making arrests in operations in Sindh. He regretted that media does not question this issue from the Punjab government.

He also pointed out that the Prime Minister and the former army chief General Raheel Sharif have admitted that National Action Plan could not be fully implemented. He said the opposition talked about the implementation of NAP in Parliament and at other forums but to no avail.

He questioned as to how incidents of terrorism are taking place and said international players want to destabilize the country as some fear that investment would come to Pakistan and it would become an economic power while others are afraid of its defence strength. He said there is need for coordination in foreign and internal policies to deal with the threat of terrorism.

He pointed out that Pakistan’s plans were followed by other countries which have become developed while Pakistan itself is still way behind. To a question, the opposition leader said though he is most important after the Prime Minister but not getting security.

Regarding refusal to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for a public meeting in Punjab, Khursheed Shah said conditions are being created that political parties of liking form the next governments but was confident that the PPP would regain its past glory.

Meanwhile Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Saeed Ghani, strongly reacting to foul language against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by Talal Chaudhry, said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders including Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar get irritated whenever PPP leadership demands to implement National Action Plan.

Senator Saeed Ghani in a statement issued by PPP Media Office Islamabad said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is concerned over increasing incidents of terrorism in the country.

It is ironic that terror incidents have increased at a time when PPP has started a campaign to contact people in Punjab province, he said. He warned Nawaz Sharif to stop his cronies otherwise PPP workers will respond in kind. PPP does not want to use foul language against leadership of any party, he said.

Senator Ghani said that at a time when nation needs unity to counter terrorism, people like Talal Chaudhry are playing an evil role to sabotage unity against terrorism—INP