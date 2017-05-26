Govt to present a Rs one trillion historic development budget: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday said his government would present an unprecedented Rs. one trillion development budget for the next year, as it sincerely believed in serving the masses selflessly.

Chairing a meeting of the Parliamentary Party of PML(N), the Prime Minister said despite the huge problems that his government inherited in 2013, today Pakistan was more stronger and stable.

“We are accountable to the people of Pakistan and they will decide as to who delivered and who did not,” the Prime Minister told the parliamentarians.

According to the remarks shared by PM’s Media Office the Prime Minister said his government believed in the rule of values and not that of power and was serving the people of Pakistan with utmost sincerity.

He said his government worked very hard and now the development projects were being completed on a fast pace with utmost transparency and efficiency.

He regretted that in the past development projects were delayed and cost over-run was common, however now savings were being achieved on these projects.

He said the government was not only working on energy projects but was also trying to make energy affordable for the consumers.

He said the projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were being completed on fast pace and said by next few months 3600 MW would be added to the national grid.

The Prime Minister said his government was working for providing a secure base for sustainable energy sources for Pakistan.

“We are working hard to complete even those projectsthat were abandoned … because we want development of Pakistan and our people,” the Prime Minister said.

He said the whole country was being connected through network of roads and motorways. This connectivity would bring huge dividends for business, industry, exports.

He said the government was working on governance reforms, which was a long process with opposition from various segments. However said that his government wa determined to bring in positive reforms.

He said the security situation has improved during the tenure of the PML-N government

He said his government also focused on development of AJ&K, Gilgit Baltistan and FATA to bring these at par with other provinces.

