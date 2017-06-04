Govt plans to expand number of higher educational institutions

The government plans to expand the number of higher educational institutions in the country under the HEC Vision 2025.

According to official sources, over thirty-five billion rupees have been allocated for this purpose during the next fiscal year, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

Under the plan, one hundred and fifty affiliated community colleges will be established in each district across the country to produce skilled human resource.

Fifteen new research universities will be established offering innovative programs in technologies, medicine, agriculture, communication allied health professions.

The plan envisages setting up more than one hundred smart campuses of different public sector universities in underdeveloped areas.

Sub campuses of FATA University in all agencies are also part of the comprehensive plan.—APP

Related