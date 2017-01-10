Govt officials held on receiving bribe

Nazir Ahmed Chandio

Mirpurkhas

Two officials of building department have been arrested in presence of civil judge and judicial magistrate on receiving bribe from a government contractor on Monday.

On the complaint of contractor Muslim Leghari, Assistant Deputy Director Anti Corruption Establishment Malik AD along with civil judge and judicial magistrate Jurial Rajpar carried out raid in the office of building department and apprehended red hand accused officials tender clerk Lachmandas and Kishor Kumar and recovered marked bribe Rs30,000 from their possession. A case has been registered against them.