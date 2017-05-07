Govt officers working in int’l organizations compromise national interests

Overseas Pakistani seeks court’s help in getting details from Establishment Division

Zubair Qureshi

An overseas Pakistani has moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after failing to get any response of the Establishment Division on his request. Anjum Mubashar a dual nationality holder (of Pakistan and Belgium) has sought details under Article 19-A (right of information) of Constitution. He has made Federation through secretary establishment division respondent.

Under Article 19-A, “every citizen shall have the right to have access to information in all matters of public importance subject to regulation and reasonable restrictions imposed by law.” Mughal through his counsel Yasir Mehmood Chaudhary has submitted that he is an indirect taxpayer and directly aggrieved by the respondent’s act of permitting civil servants of Pakistan to join World Bank, Asian Development Bank, IMF & other international institutions instead of serving in Pakistan.

The case is fixed before Justice Athar Minallah of the IHC on Monday. According to the counsel said the government of Pakistan incurs heavy expenditure on the civil servants’ recruitment and training and there expenditures are received from the masses of Pakistan.

The petitioner on Feb 5, 2017 had written to the Secretary Establishment Division but the respondent did not respond to it, hence, committed breach of Article 19-A of the Constitution, further submitted the counsel.

The Establishment Division allows the government officers ‘Ex-Pakistan’ leave and they work for international financial institutions. He stated that these officers receive their salaries, perks and family accommodations from Pakistan and simultaneously get salaries from the international institutions.

“These officers’ interests are mostly with those international institutions instead of Pakistan,” he alleged in the petition adding the matter was of public importance and respondent is legally bound to provide information under the law. The petitioner has sought list of in-service civil servants who are presently serving in international institutions – World Bank, Asian Development Bank, IMF etc.

In addition, he has sought details of the expenditure of the government over recruitment and training of these civil servants. Also, he has requested details of present remuneration, salaries, allowances and other facilities provided from the national exchequer.

He has prayed the court to direct the respondent to provide information regarding in-service civil servants employed in international institutions under Article 19-A of the Constitution.