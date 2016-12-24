Govt officers commend standard of SSU commandos

Staff Reporter

Government officers attending Senior Management Course commended the professional policing standard maintained in the Special Security Unit (SSU) with reference to course of work in management, administration and counter terrorism operations.

This was observed by 52 senior officers from various service groups of Federal and Provincial Governments, autonomous bodies and public sector corporations attending 20th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi during their visit to Special Security Unit Headquarters here on Saturday.

The officers were briefed about the functioning of various sections of SSU and informed about measures adopted to setup country’s first Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team, advanced professional training provided to commandos and issuance of ISO certificate by UKAS Britain on maintaining international standard in the field of Performing Counter Terrorism Operations and Provision of Foolproof Security Services to Vital Installations, National and Foreign Dignitaries.