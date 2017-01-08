Govt not to tolerate political interference in BISP affairs: Marvi

Dera Ismail Khan

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme(BISP) Marvi Memon has said a survey would be launched to enlist more deserving women for benefiting from the programme.

During her visit to the BISP centre here on Saturday, the chairperson said the survey being launched in six to seven months as per vision of the PML-N led government to eradicate poverty by registering more women with the BISP.

She said that BISP was an apolitical organization and the government would not tolerate any political interference to deprive the poor women of their access to the programme which served as social safety net for the poor female population of the country.

She said that current beneficiaries of the BISP in the district were about 100,000 and the number would grow following enrolling more needy women of the area in the upcoming survey.

She also listened to problems of the beneficiaries, saying a reliable payment mechanism for BISP beneficiaries was being introduced which would save them from fraudulent elements and would provide an easy access to their payments. She urged the poor women to benefit from other initiatives of the programme to become financial independent.

Flanked by Assistant Director BISP Shafiullah Khan and PML(N) President of Dera Chapter Rehan Malik, she told media that the purpose of her visit was to get first hand information about problems and hardships if the beneficiaries faced during getting the amount.

She said the present government was committed to serving people equally beyond their political affiliations and without any political considerations and added BISP aims to conduct the most accurate and dynamic re survey, utilizing the advanced mechanisms and procedures.

She said with adopting best internationalÂ practices and employing technologically innovative solutions,Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) had emerged as a model social safety net programme which was yielding concrete results and effectively empowering the needy women economically.

She said the PML(n) government would continue to extend relief to the people who had reposed trust in it through vote in general elections, adding in this regard all development initiatives were successfully in progress and would complete timely.

She also said that PTI-led government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could not deliver on its promises it had made with people.—APP